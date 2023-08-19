Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actor Sharad Malhotra said that when he was approached for 'Naughty Balma' his director told him that he had to rap and that was a challenge for him.

Talking about his experience of working on the song, Sharad said: "Naughty balma is one such genre that I have tried for the very first time. It's a very different space and setting of music and the look and feel of the video is something I've never done in my career. It took a lot of courage but I will give that credit to my director (Faisal) and the makers to push me and encourage me throughout the journey."

The song also stars Soundous Moufakir, whom he described as a "power house performer."

"Soundous is a power house performer. She's also been part of a dare-devil stunt show and that says it all. She's done a great job and this was the first time we were collaborating too. I hope the audiences also love the song as much as we do," he added.

Additionally, talking about his role in the song, he added: "The moment I heard the song, I instantly got hooked onto the quirky tag line…Everyone from the Music director to the singers have done a great job."

"Also when I was approached for the song my director told me that i had to rap and that was a challenge because rapping requires perfect syncing, timing and coordination. Something I was very new to but I accepted this challenge because I have always loved to try new things."

This is the second time the actor is associating with Krooners Musik and he seems to absolutely enjoy their Collaboration.

Talking more on this he said: "Working with Krooners is a dream and it is my second association with them. They're one of the coolest music labels we have around .They love experimenting with their work and also pamper their artists. I personally have loved working with this team and i hope the audiences like the naughtiness of this Balma too."

'Naughty Balma' is dropping on August 21 on Krooners Musik Official YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor