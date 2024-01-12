"Shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce": Joint statement by nations after strikes against Houthis

London [UK], January 12 : The strikes against Houthi rebels were a demonstration of 'shared commitment' to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks, the countries behind the joint assault said in a joint statement

In a joint statement, the countries said that they aim to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea but won't hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce.

The joint statement has been issued by the US, the UK, Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia.

"Recognising the broad consensus as expressed by 44 countries around the world on December 19, 2023, as well as the statement by the UN Security Council on December 1, 2023, condemning Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, our governments issued a joint statement on January 3, 2024, which called for the immediate end of illegal attacks and warned that malign actors would be held accountable should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways," the statement read.

They claimed that despite the 'strong warning', attacks continued in the Red Sea including the launch of numerous missiles and one-way attack aerial vehicles against ships including US and UK vessels.

The UN Security Council passed UNSCR 2722 on January 10, which also condemned these attacks and demanded that they cease, it added.

"In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea, the armed forces of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia, conducted joint strikes in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defence, consistent with the UN Charter, against a number of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. These precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world's most critical waterways," the statement further read.

This comes after the US military forces, along with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands successfully carried out strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the targeted strikes were a clear message that the escalation of attacks by the Houthi rebels against commercial vessels would not be tolerated.

"Today, at my direction, US military forcestogether with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlandssuccessfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," President Biden said.

He further said these strikes were in direct response to "Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that the Royal Air Force has conducted targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, terming it "limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence". He added that the UK will always stand up for "freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade."

"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week."

"This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping," he added.

The Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

Yemen's Houthis have launched several drone and missile attacks at Israel, with most intercepted, since the war started. The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, after thousands of Hamas terrorists crossed the border and killed scores of Israelis.

