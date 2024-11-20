"Shared commitment to sustainability": PM Modi, Guyana President Ali plant sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative.

Lauding the "special gesture," Prime Minister Modi said that it marks the "shared commitment" towards sustainability.

"A shared commitment to sustainability! In a very special gesture, the President of Guyana and my friend, Dr. Irfaan Ali, took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) movement by planting a tree with his grandmother and mother-in-law," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is a special country-wide Tree Plantation Campaign launched on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024. Under the campaign, people are encouraged to plant a tree as a mark of love, respect and honour for their mother and also to take a pledge to protect trees and Mother Earth. The campaign aims to halt land degradation and eco-restoration of degraded land parcels.

Prime Minister Modi had emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India's strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade. This campaign, he said, aligns with the nation's quest for sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi and President Ali engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of India-Guyana relations, including defence, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure, and more.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "A warm beginning to a historic State visit. President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana welcomed PM @narendramodi at the State House in Georgetown, Guyana. PM was accorded ceremonial guard of honour."

"Both leaders held extensive discussions on various facets of the India-Guyana ties, including on defence, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure and UPI, infrastructure, agriculture, telemedicine, Ayurveda and capacity building," the post added.

Earlier, PM Modi termed his visit first by an Indian PM to Guyana as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Ali for the warm welcome, PM Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing the press meeting with President Ali of Guyana, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi further said that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy," and recognising the importance of reforming global institutions to address the complexities of today's world.

He added that both countries also underscored their shared priority of climate justice, pledging to continue striving for progress in all areas.

"India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reforming global institutions is essential in today's world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to strive for progress in all areas," he said.

"Our relations were established by those who arrived from India here, in Guyana, 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays a significant role in the development of Guyana," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana's capital, Georgetown.

