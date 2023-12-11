Sharib Hashmi 'excited' as 'Fighter' to release on his b'day

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Sharib Hashmi, who will be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' has expressed his anticipation for 2024, and said he is excited as the movie will be releasing on his birthday.

Sharib is set to bid farewell to 2023 on a high note with a trio of projects -- 'Afwah', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and 'Tarla'.

As the curtains fell on 2023, Sharib eagerly anticipated an equally promising, exciting, and successful 2024, marked by major film releases scheduled in the beginning of the year.

Looking forward to the upcoming year, Sharib is gearing up for a double whammy in January 2024 with the release of 'Fighter' a big-budget production that holds special significance for him as it features him in a guest appearance alongside the dynamic duo of Hrithik and Deepika.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, 'Fighter' is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with Sharib’s birthday.

Talking about the same, the actor said: "For the first time ever, I will have a movie release on my birthday, and I am truly excited. I really wish to keep the audience entertained in 2024 as well and years to come."

Reflecting on the past year, Sharib expressed gratitude for the overwhelming success and the warm reception he received from audiences.

The actor shared his enthusiasm, saying, "2023 has truly been a wonderful year, and I am really grateful to God and the audience who have been kind to me and showered upon their love, encouragement, and support."

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter', also starring Anil Kapoor assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism.

The film is a celebration of the valour and courage epitomised by the Indian Air Force.

'Fighter' will be releasing in theatres on January 25.

