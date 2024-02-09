Sharif brothers secure win, PML(N) claims majority in National Assembly

Islamabad, Fe 9 Even as PTI-backed candidates have won many seats in the general elections, PML(N) on Friday claimed to have the majority in the National Assembly.

PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar stressed that some media channels are "misleading" and "misguiding" the public.

"PML-N was currently the single largest political party," he told Geo News.

PML (N) leader and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won both National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore, ARY news reported.

Shehbaz's brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif defeated PTI-backed Yasmin Rashid.

Nawaz's daughter and PML(N) chief organiser, who also won the election, said contrary to the "false perception", her party is emerging as the single largest party in Centre and Punjab province.

She said the PML-N supremo will deliver victory speech once final results are out.

Taking to X, she posted: "As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PMLN, Alhamdolillah emerging as the single largest party in centre and in Punjab. Some results awaited. MNS will head to PMLN HQ for the victory speech as soon as final results are received. Insha'Allah. Stay tuned."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor