Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurates first direct flight to Athens International Airport

Sharjah [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) and Air Arabia announced the addition of the Greek capital, Athens, to the latest direct travel destinations for passengers through Sharjah Airport.

The first of these air routes was launched during the current week from Sharjah to Athens International Airport. The new route will allow travel and tourism enthusiasts to have 4 flights weekly, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with plans to increase the number of flights in the future.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, and Antonis Alexandridis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the UAE, along with several officials from SAA and Air Arabia.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, stated, "The launch of the new air route to the Hellenic Republic is a significant addition to the strategic development and expansion plan of Sharjah Airport. It involves providing more of passengers preferred global destinations and diversifying options for them, in line with the growing demand in the travel and cargo sectors between the UAE and the Hellenic Republic. It aligns with the strength and diversity of mutual relations between the two countries, especially in areas related to the economy, tourism, trade, and other activities."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, "Athens is the latest addition to our expanding EU network from Sharjah, joining Milan and Krakow. This new route provides our customers in the UAE and beyond with more opportunities to explore the Hellenic Republic with our renowned value-driven service. The launch of direct flights to Athens reaffirms our commitment to offering our passengers seamless, accessible, and affordable connectivity options. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard to experience the rich history and cultural heritage of Athens." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor