Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Maldives

Sharjah [UAE], October 28 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia celebrated the launch of the first direct flight from Sharjah to the Maldives on 27th October 2024, marking a new milestone for Sharjah's position in the international travel and tourism sectors.

The inaugural ceremony for the flight was attended by Hassaan Waheed, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the UAE, alongside officials and directors from Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) and Air Arabia. Air Arabia will operate daily flights between Sharjah Airport and Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, stated, "Sharjah Airport continues to expand its presence on the international travel map, and we are committed to adding new direct destinations for airlines operating through the airport. The launch of the first direct flights from Sharjah to the Maldives is another milestone added to the previous destinations announced by Air Arabia this year. This reaffirms our deep commitment to expanding our international network and providing passengers with a unique travel experience and outstanding services."

Al Midfa added that the Maldives is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations globally, motivating Sharjah Airport to intensify efforts to offer the best services for passengers travelling on direct flights to these islands. He noted that this new route also highlights Sharjah Airport's role in strengthening the aviation sector in the region, while enhancing economic and tourism ties between the UAE and the Maldives and opening new horizons for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, "The inaugural flight to the Maldives represents an exciting new chapter in our network expansion. We are excited to offer our customers direct access to this tropical paradise. With the addition of this new route, we reaffirm our commitment to provide affordable and value-driven air travel while offering more options to explore new destinations around the world."

Sharjah Airport Authority's strategic plan aims to increase the airport's capacity to 25 million passengers by attracting international airlines, increasing international flights, and expanding the network of destinations through effective partnerships with strategic stakeholders. The plan also focuses on enhancing services for airlines and passengers by adopting the latest technologies and continuously advancing development projects to offer world-class services in the travel and aviation sectors, ensuring a safe and seamless travel experience for all passengers. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor