Sharjah Asset Management explores education investment with Australia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 7 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, held discussions on various topics concerning its specialisation in the educational sector and related areas.

This included exploring investment opportunities in education and development sectors, particularly focusing on Victoria International Schools in Sharjah, during a meeting with CEO Walid Al Sayegh.

The discussions, which took place at the Victoria School -Al Taawun Branch, also saw the presence of Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE, and Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria International Schools, along with Saeed Sharar, Chief Operating Officer of Osool Services at SAM, and Salem Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications Department and Customer Service Sector at Sharjah Asset Management.

The meeting focused on fostering collaborative efforts to enhance the education sector, exploring cooperation and investment prospects within the sectors where Sharjah Asset Management Company is actively involved, both locally and globally.

Emphasis was placed on the significance attributed by the leadership and governments of the UAE and Australia to the education sector, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations to bolster and advance educational initiatives.

The education sector enjoys considerable attention and backing from Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, positioning the emirate as a hub for distinguished educational systems on the global stage.

During the meeting, participants delved into recent advancements and transformations within the education sector, addressing pertinent topics such as investments by both government and private sectors, along with the associated opportunities.

There was a strong emphasis on the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and digital skills, advocating for their integration into educational frameworks.

Additionally, discussions revolved around aligning strategies with the country's aspirations towards transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, underscoring shared objectives aimed at enhancing the educational landscape.

Walid Al Sayegh, in his statement, emphasised the alignment of this meeting with the strategic objectives of Sharjah Asset Management, particularly in bolstering the education sector within the Emirate of Sharjah.

Recognising the pivotal role of education in human capital development, he underscored the significance of investing in and enhancing educational opportunities as a fundamental step towards advancing the state's transition to a knowledge economy.

Highlighting Victoria International School, operating under the Australian educational system, he lauded it as a distinguished institution contributing significantly to the emirate's educational landscape. Al Sayegh further commended Sharjah's educational environment for its adherence to the highest international standards, solidifying its position as a beacon of educational excellence.

In his remarks, the Australian Ambassador commended the remarkable progress observed in the education sector across the UAE, with a special emphasis on the notable advancements within the Emirate of Sharjah.

He lauded the tangible achievements that have significantly contributed to the enhancement and advancement of the education sector, aligning with globally recognised best practices. (ANI/WAM)

