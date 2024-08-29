Sharjah Business Women Council celebrates women's remarkable contributions

Dubai [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) hosted a networking event on Wednesday to commemorate Emirati Women's Day, bringing together members of the council and Advisory Board to honour women's remarkable contributions and showcase their pivotal role in driving progress and innovation across all sectors.

The event at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park fostered networking, encouraging participants to support one another and share success stories.

Commenting on the event, Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said, "Today, we honour Emirati women and reaffirm our commitment to the vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Patron of Sharjah Business Women Council. Empowering women is essential to our shared journey towards national progress. Providing a supportive environment creates a positive impact that drives growth and prosperity to achieve our collective goals."

She added, "We are proud of Emirati Women's achievements across all fields, from entrepreneurship and politics to education and healthcare. These women are not just contributors but leaders, innovators, and agents of change. Our support will remain unwavering, empowering them to support each other, share their unique journeys, and exchange inspiring experiences. Through this strong relationship, we 'Collaborate for Tomorrow' to elevate each other and build a sustainable future where they continue to shine and solidify their role in the nation's comprehensive and sustainable development."

As part of the Emirati Women's Day celebrations, SBWC organised a mini-exhibition at Sharjah Archives, highlighting the innovative projects of six successful business owners. This initiative underscored the council's strategy and commitment to empowering its members by providing a platform to showcase their work and further their success. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor