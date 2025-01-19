Sharjah Classic Cars Festival drives passion, innovation

Sharjah [UAE], January 19 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Classic Cars Festival is set to return for its second edition from 13th to 17th February, under the theme 'Where the Story Begins'.

Celebrating the enduring allure of vintage automobiles, the event promises a unique blend of exhibitions and expert-led conversations exploring the vintage car sector's past, present, and future.

The festival, held at the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) headquarters, will discuss diverse topics, from the distinction between classic car ownership as a hobby or profession to the impact of technical and aesthetic modifications on a vehicle's value and authenticity.

Experts will also examine integrating electric technologies into classic cars, offering fresh insights into the evolving landscape of vintage vehicle restoration.

Commenting on the event, Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Board Member of SOCC, said, "The discussions serve as a vibrant platform for sharing expertise and sparking new ideas. Beyond showcasing the traditional appeal of classic cars, the sessions provide insights for owners, including innovative maintenance methods and strategies to boost the investment value of their collections. For investors, they offer valuable opportunities to explore market trends and gain a deeper understanding of the factors driving the appreciation or depreciation of vintage vehicles, enabling informed and strategic decision-making."

He noted that the public can benefit from the firsthand experiences of experts and pioneers, enhancing their cultural and economic understanding of the classic car industry and inspiring greater engagement in the sector. (ANI/WAM)

