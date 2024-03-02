Sharjah Consultative Council receives US business delegation, showcasing Emirate's investment potential

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has received a US delegation featuring representatives from diverse economic sectors at the council's headquarters.

Led by Sam Hassoun, President and CEO of Global Leadership Alliance, the American delegation was received by Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council. Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Council, was present.

The delegation was introduced to Sharjah's economic status, its appealing investment climate, sophisticated infrastructure, progressive and adaptable legislative framework, as well as its cultural flourishing and high-calibre economic initiatives, developed in tune with the emirate's strategic economic diversification policy.

During the meeting, the council reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering Sharjah's ties with American entities, particularly in the parliamentary and economic sectors.

The council also organised a visit for the delegation to Bee'ah Group, where they received a comprehensive briefing on Bee'ah's leading integrated services and innovative solutions in environmental management, renewable energy, and technology.

They were also introduced to Bee'ah's projects and initiatives in environmental sustainability, both within and outside the Emirate of Sharjah.

Additionally, the delegation learned about Bee'ah's promising innovations and future solutions across various sectors, particularly in renewable energy and green mobility.

Welcoming the guests, Al Nuaimi emphasised that the meeting would further boost the already growing Sharjah-US relations, which are powered by a mutually beneficial partnership.

Al Nuaimi noted that Sharjah takes a particular interest in enhancing its collaborative and operational relationships with its key global partners, including the US.

He stressed that the Council, driven by the wise directives and vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, prioritizes economic, cultural, and educational development.

It is committed to pushing the emirate's sectors to new horizons through its sessions, committee efforts, and various programmes, aiming to simplify business processes and bolster the business community's growth.

Al Nuaimi added that the delegation's visit provided an opportunity for the American business leaders to gain insights into Sharjah's investment atmosphere, positioning it as a premier global business hub.

He emphasised that sustainable development and environmental issues hold significant importance for the Council, given its pivotal role in addressing the impacts of climate change and improving society's quality of life.

Al Nuaimi noted that the Council pays utmost attention to monitoring the efforts of organizations and institutions involved in environmental matters, including Bee'ah Group, the emirate's environmental arm.

For their part, the US delegation commended Sharjah's parliamentary developments, which reflected positively on bringing about significant milestones. They noted that the visit would pave the way for strengthening economic collaboration and boosting investment prospects in both nations, aligning with the mutual interests of both sides.

Concluding the meeting, the delegation embarked on a tour of the SCC's premises, where they were briefed on its various facilities, including the main hall and the council's library, which houses an extensive collection of books spanning political, economic, and cultural subjects. (ANI/WAM)

