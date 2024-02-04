Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival hosts first Arab mountaineer to Everest, Lhotse

Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): In November 2021, Fahad Badar, an Arab mountaineer from Qatar, underwent surgery, having four fingers on his left hand amputated due to frostbite at 8,051 metres on Broadpeak.

Doctors didn't expect him to resume mountaineering for at least a couple of years. However, in less than a year, in July 2022, Badar scaled K2, the world's second-highest peak, famously known as the savage mountain for its arduous and unpredictable climbing conditions.

The passionate adventure traveller told his Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2024) audience on the event's inaugural day to never give up their passions at an inspiring talk 'To the Summit: Finding the Strength to Keep Moving Forward', he led at the SEF 2024 Creative Stage, one of the four specialised zones the festival offers under the theme 'Our Shared Canvas'.

"Mountaineering is my passion, and I was devastated when doctors said that I would take at least a couple of years to recover and adapt well to doing basic things with a hand with no fingers. People were quick to pronounce an end to my passion for climbing. Even I became afraid of my life. I wondered how I would tie my shoelace. But instead of worrying, I channelled my fears, and without telling anyone of my plans, I trained hard for my next climb and was able to scale K2 in 10 months. Fear can fuel success; we should learn how to channel our worries and fear positively," said Badar while delivering his talk.

Badar is the first Arab mountaineer to summit two of the world's highest mountains, Everest and Lhotse, in one trip. His life story is an inspiration to people in all walks of life. "Achievements can make one complacent and comfortable, but it is failure that fuels the desire to succeed and achieve new feats," said Badar, encouraging people to work hard and chase their dreams.

When asked if he ever feels like giving up, Badar surprised the audience and said, "Almost every day. Giving up is easy. I have an urge to give up almost every day, but I also have a burning desire to keep my passion for mountaineering alive and continue scaling new heights, which keeps me going. We should learn how to deal with stress. We should be able to understand the reasons for our stress and worries and work around them to our advantage. I strongly believe that a few days of pain lead to years of glory."

Badar was part of a stellar lineup of speakers and panellists sharing invaluable advice and wisdom on the Creative Stage on the first day of the Sharjah Entrepreneurial Festival 2024.

The stage witnessed invigorating performances by Ebrahim Al Dubai, Aafarynesh, Elijah Semine, Ananya, and Big Hass. Kim A. Page, Founder of Right Kind of Loud, hosted a workshop on 'Making Yourself Unforgettable Networking and Connecting,' emphasising the importance of networking and showcasing one's work on public and digital platforms. The Sharjah Youth Council Discussion Circle hosted a panel discussion on 'Starting a Business in Sharjah' with speakers Dr. Alia Abdel Wahab Al Madani, Co-founder of Yeppley Project Specialist, Head of Oral, Maxillofacial, and Humaid Al Kindi, Head of the Institutional Excellence Department, Vice President of the Sharjah Youth Council.

Maha Al-Saati, a Saudi Arabian female film-maker, shared her views on 'Making Films from What We Know,' while Kareem Abou Gamrah, Co-founder & CEO of Peace Cake, shared some good advice on 'Future-proof Content Creation.' The stage also hosted an important talk on 'Mental Health in the World of Content Creation' by renowned Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri. Lastly, the stage featured the Seffy Awards Emerging Founders Pitch. (ANI/WAM)

