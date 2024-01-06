Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival opens nominations for SEFFY Awards 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): Celebrating innovation and impact in the entrepreneurial sector, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) has launched the 2024 SEFFY Awards.

The awards are based on nominations and will honour outstanding startup founders and mentors for their achievements within the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Nominations are now open at https://sheraa.info/sef2024-seffyawards and close for entries on 18th January, 2024.

The SEFFY Awards, integral to the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival; a flagship event organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); recognises founders and mentors for their exceptional contributions in various domains, while embracing the diverse expanse of entrepreneurship with four distinctive categories, each spotlighting a unique facet of entrepreneurial triumph.

Categories reflecting the diverse nature of entrepreneurship:

* The Techpreneur Award is dedicated to recognising founders that have reimagined the future with their innovative products, services, or strategies.

* The Social Impact Award applauds founders committed to creating positive, enduring change underscoring the significance of impact and sustainability.

* For the Emerging Founder Award, the spotlight is on the young, first time founders igniting the startup scene with fresh ideas and impressive achievements.

* Lastly, the Outstanding Mentor Award pays tribute to mentors who play an instrumental role in guiding startups to success, offering invaluable support and knowledge.

Encouraging founders and mentors to nominate or apply for these prestigious awards, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, stated, "In the pursuit of entrepreneurial excellence, the SEFFY Awards serve to recognise and commend the exceptional achievements of startup founders and mentors within the UAE and the broader region. We extend an invitation to showcase exceptional ventures and gain well-deserved recognition for innovative and impactful contributions."

All nominations will undergo a thorough review by experts, with the shortlist of exceptional founders and mentors scheduled to be announced in late January, marking a significant milestone in recognising the best and brightest in the UAE's startup ecosystem.

The winners of the SEFFY Awards will be revealed at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival on February 3 and 4, 2024. (ANI/WAM)

