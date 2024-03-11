Sharjah Excellence Award's 2023 edition announces participation of 98 economic entities

Dubai [UAE], March 11 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Excellence Award's Board of Trustees has announced it has accepted nominations from 44 economic establishments and facilities out of 98 economic entities registering for the Award's 2023 edition with its eight distinct categories.

The winners of the Award, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, will be announced during a ceremony at the Chamber on April 1st, 2024.

This was stated during the regular meeting at the SCCI's headquarters, which was presided over by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed the operational progress and workflow of the Award's current edition, following the successful completion of both on-site and documentary assessments for the participating economic entities. They also assessed the ongoing arrangements and preparations for the upcoming winners' announcement ceremony.

The meeting also showcased the results of the evaluation conducted to assess the performance of the companies nominated for the Sharjah Excellence Gulf Award, from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. (ANI/WAM)

