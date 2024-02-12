Sharjah Festival for Nabati Poetry concludes, grand finale unveiled

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in Khorfakkan, along with Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in Kalba, attended the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Sharjah Festival for Nabati Poetry yesterday evening.

The event, held at the Cultural Centre in Kalba, was also attended by Matar Ali bin Howaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Sharjah Camel Racing Club, and poet Butti Al Mazloum, Director of the Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival and Director of Al Hira Literary Council, along with several government officials from the Eastern Region, poets, and festival guests.

The closing ceremony, hosted by Kuwaiti media personality Talal Al Buhairi, featured the participation of various poets, including Mohammed Suroor Al Shamsi and Sultan Al Rafisa from the UAE, Rukad Al Shammari from Iraq, poet Alaa Ahmaro from Jordan, Salah Mutref Al Anzi from Kuwait, Amer Al Aaydi from Saudi Arabia, and poet Shahd Al Khuzami from Iraq.

In conclusion, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Haitham honoured the poets, media professionals, and participants who played a pivotal role in the festival's success.

The festival, spanning seven consecutive days, unfolded across various locations in the Emirate of Sharjah, starting from the Palace of Culture and extending through Al Dhaid and Kalba. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor