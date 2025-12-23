Sharjah Festival of African Literature to open January 14

Sharjah [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) will be held from January 14-18 University City in Sharjah, under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the directives of Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the festival aims to strengthen cultural exchange between the Arab world and Africa through literature, highlighting African writing as one of the world's most influential literary traditions.

This year's festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which attracted more than 10,000 visitors. The programme will focus on themes such as social transformation and collective memory, offering audiences insight into the diversity and intellectual depth of African narratives.

"SFAL reflects the global cultural role Sharjah has earned as an inclusive international hub that views literature as a shared human space beyond borders and classifications," Bodour said.

She added that this role, which the emirate upholds with responsibility and long-term commitment, is becoming increasingly central to the course of world literature. It strengthens cultural diversity, enriches local literary practice through global exchange, supports translation, expands the international presence of writers and publishers, and affirms literature as a vital force in shaping global awareness.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said that the festival provides a distinctive platform to explore African literary experiences, engage with them critically, support translation and publishing, and generate knowledge that reflects the depth and influence of this literature.

The festival aims to deepen the presence of African literature within the Arab cultural landscape by fostering dialogue among writers, publishers, academics and audiences, with the goal of building lasting intellectual and cultural ties.

The programme will include panel discussions on literature, identity and memory, workshops for children and young people, artistic and musical performances, African culinary experiences and an art exhibition.

Details of participating guests, speakers and programme themes will be announced at a later date. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor