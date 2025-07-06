Sharjah free zones win four honours at 6th Financial Excellence Performance Award

Sharjah [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) have received four prestigious accolades at the 6th Financial Excellence Performance Award for 2024-2025, organised by the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD).

The awards recognise both free zones for upholding the highest standards in financial and tax management, transparency, compliance, and governance.

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority was named the Leading Independent Entity in applying revenue standards, while SAIF Zone received the Leading Independent Entity award for excellence in implementing accounting and tax standards.

In the individual categories, Mohammed Al Marzooqi from SAIF Zone was honoured as Outstanding New Financial Employee from Independent Entities, and Dhiju Balakrishnan, Financial Planning and Analysis from HFZA, was awarded Outstanding Tax Analyst for Independent Entities.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, stated that receiving these awards is a true testament to the ongoing efforts to enhance financial and administrative systems in line with the highest international standards.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the two entities are committed to building an integrated, efficient, and transparent framework in full compliance with financial and tax regulations as well as sound governance principles.

This achievement, he noted, was made possible thanks to the continuous support of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, whose close oversight of the two authorities' operations has been instrumental in their success.

Al Mazrouei further noted that this honour demonstrates the keenness of both free zones to adopt smart systems and ensure financial and operational sustainability, key pillars in improving the investor experience, thereby supporting the sustainable economic development goals of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He extended his gratitude to the Steering Committee and the Sharjah Finance Department for this recognition. He reaffirmed that HFZA and SAIF Zone will continue striving for excellence by upholding the highest standards of governance and advanced financial management. This is not only to strengthen investor confidence, both locally and internationally, but also to attract high-quality, diversified investments that solidify the free zones' position as leading economic and investment hubs on the regional and global stage.

The current edition of the Financial Excellence Performance Award witnessed remarkable participation from over 60 government and independent entities, along with more than 700 financial professionals.

Participants competed across various institutional and individual award categories, reflecting the strong culture of financial excellence in the Emirate of Sharjah. The award continues to play a vital role in enhancing the capabilities of both individuals and institutions while contributing to the overall improvement of financial sector performance. (ANI/WAM)

