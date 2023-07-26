Sharjah home to over 3,000 mosques

Sharjah [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): The number of mosques in Sharjah, long celebrated as the City of Minarets, has now reached 3,092, spread across the length and breadth of the emirate.

These include ancient heritage landmarks and modern mosques that have come to be recognised for their stunning engineering genius and architectural styles, ranging from Andalusian, Fatimid, and Mamluk to Ottoman, Moroccan and traditional Arabic ones.

The latest figures from Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development show that the city of Sharjah, including Al Hamriyah and Abu Musa Island, is now home to 2,380 mosques, while the Central and Eastern regions of the Emirate respectively boast 448 and 264 mosques.

Guided by the vision and directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has ensured that every single part in it, feted as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world, has a mosque to cater to the needs of the faithful. These mosques do not just serve as places of worship five times a day, all year round, but also work as centres of Islamic learning, knowledge and guidance for everyone.

Sharjah’s mosques are distinguished for their grand architectural splendour, boasting distinct styles of cavernous domes, pulpits, awe-inspiring arches and columns, complete with their charming calligraphic designs and complex and ornate inscriptions that celebrate the majesty and beauty of Islamic civilization and teachings. (ANI/WAM)

