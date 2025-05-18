Sharjah hosts inaugural 2025 WTCA Middle East Members Conference

Sharjah [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): The emirate of Sharjah hosted the inaugural 2025 World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Middle East Members Conference, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah. The conference brought together leaders and representatives from the region's growing number of 18 World Trade Center businesses.

The Conference aimed to strengthen strategic cooperation, exchange expertise and best practices, and discuss ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to optimise WTCA's operations and elevate its performance. Discussions also focused on empowering WTCA Members to serve as catalysts for business growth, innovation, and cross-border partnerships.

Held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)'s headquarters, the gathering was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Member of WTCA's Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council; and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), along with several officials from the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Conference agenda addressed core themes, including strategies to strengthen international trade through collaborative efforts and complementary roles among WTCA Members.

Participants highlighted the importance of accelerating digital transformation in the exhibitions sector, establishing a unified platform for data and expertise sharing, and activating networking frameworks among World Trade Centers in the Middle East to enhance competitiveness, attract investments, and foster innovation.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that hosting the inaugural WTCA Middle East Members Conference reflects Sharjah's leading position in the global exhibitions and conferences industry.

He noted that Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to enhancing regional and international cooperation to advance the exhibitions sector, optimise its operational efficiency, drive its sustainable development, and reinforce its essential role in supporting various economic sectors.

During the conference, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh presented a comprehensive overview of Sharjah's promising investment opportunities and the competitive advantages it offers to foreign investors.

He highlighted the emirate's world-class infrastructure with its specialized free zones and integrated transport systems. He also pointed to Sharjah's pro-investment regulatory framework designed to support business scalability, ensure operational ease, and streamline the establishment of new ventures.

Discussions during the Conference underscored the strategic importance of strengthening cooperation among WTCA Middle East Members. Speakers stressed the role of coordinated efforts in promoting international trade and supporting the region's economic development goals.

Ahmed Tibaoui, General Manager and CEO of WTC Algiers, noted that regional integration is key to increasing the operational effectiveness of the exhibitions industry and reinforcing its contribution to long-term sustainable growth.

For her part, Crystal Edn, WTCA Executive Director, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining WTCA's global initiatives and strategic programs aimed at supporting World Trade Centers and expanding their contribution to the global economy.

Milan Ramjee, WTCA Membership Lead for Africa and the Middle East, highlighted ongoing efforts to empower WTCA regional members through tailored tools and services that streamline international trade and foster sustainable economic growth across both local and regional markets.

During the conference, participants reviewed successful case studies highlighting the achievements of regional World Trade Centers, such as Expo Centre Sharjah and the World Trade Centers in Algiers, Cairo, and Riyadh.

These presentations provided an opportunity to explore the best practices and scalable models for growth. Attendees discussed effective strategies for enhancing the role of World Trade Centers, with a consensus on the critical role of innovation and digital transformation in driving sustainable progress. (ANI/WAM)

