Sharjah Media City to participate in MIPCOM 2024 exhibition in France

Sharjah [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Media City (Shams) is gearing up to participate in the international television and entertainment content exhibition "MIPCOM 2024" in Cannes, France, scheduled to take place from October 21-24.

This participation aims to promote the "Shams Studios" project and attract global companies to invest in the emirate.

The "Shams Studios" project is a comprehensive media production hub that provides advanced infrastructure and full production services, facilitating the filming of movies and series for companies.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City, said, "Our participation in MIPCOM 2024 is part of our efforts to establish Sharjah as a global media production hub. We are keen to showcase the vast capabilities of 'Shams Studios' and to promote major productions that position the city as a leading destination in this field."

Al Obad added, "Through this participation, we aim to build strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the media and entertainment industry and enhance cooperation that contributes to driving economic growth and developing the media sector in Sharjah."

The MIPCOM exhibition brings together major companies and decision-makers in the media and entertainment content sector, providing an ideal platform for Sharjah Media City to connect with industry leaders and explore opportunities and partnerships that contribute to future projects and the growth of the media production sector in Sharjah. (ANI/WAM)

