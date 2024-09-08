Sharjah Museums Authority announces registration for 'SAWA: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning' Conference

Sharjah [UAE], September 8 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announced the opening of registration for the hybrid "SAWA: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning" Conference 2024, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Arab-German SAWA Museum Studies Programme which aims to inspire innovative practices for emerging museum practitioners.

The conference is in partnership with the Strategic Partner, Crescent Group, and supported by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Scheduled for 4th-5th November 2024, at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, with live online streaming, this milestone event promises an enriching experience for museum professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.

Attendees will benefit from insights shared by leaders and educators from the global museum and cultural sectors, making it an unparalleled opportunity for networking and professional growth.

The conference will feature an extensive array of significant subjects and include various panel discussions, keynote speeches, specialized workshops, and presentations, all aimed at fostering dialogue, exchange, and collaboration among museum professionals.

Key themes will explore how international cooperation between museums and cultural entities can enhance standards and services in museums. The panels will also provide insights from past SAWA Museum Studies Program participants on how the program has influenced their careers and practices.

Discussions will cover museological topics including interpretation, curation, and curatorial strategies in exhibition spaces, among other important topics.

The conference will address the importance of creating inclusive and engaging experiences for diverse museum audiences, shedding light on the use of technologies and augmented reality in museum spaces.

This hybrid conference will allow participants to join either online via live streaming or in person at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

The award winning SAWA Museum Studies Programme is a pioneering initiative designed to offer professional qualification and learning opportunities for emerging museum professionals.

This collaborative programme is led by Sharjah Museums Authority, together with the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, the Goethe-Institute Gulf Region, and the University of Applied Sciences Berlin (HTW).

The programme is curated and facilitated by a distinguished team of Arab and European educators, emphasising reciprocal learning and diverse museological practices in the MENA region and Europe. (ANI/WAM)

