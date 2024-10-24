Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates decade of cultural exchange at SAWA Conference

Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is organising the Conference: "SAWA: A Decade of Cross-Cultural Museum Learning," from 4th to 5th November 2024, marking ten years of the impactful SAWA Museum Studies Programme - a collaboration between SMA, the Berlin State Museums, the Goethe-Institute Gulf Region, and the University of Applied Sciences Berlin.

The hybrid event will take place both in-person at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum and online through live streaming, enabling participants worldwide to join.

The conference, organised by SMA in collaboration with the Strategic Partner, Crescent Group, and the Platinum Partner, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, celebrates the achievements of the SAWA programme which has significantly impacted participants and the cultural scene.

Held with support from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Dubai, the event reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Germany and their shared commitment to fostering cultural exchange and museum learning.

The SAWA Conference will serve as a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions on core concepts embedded in the SAWA curriculum.

It will also offer exceptional networking opportunities for museum professionals, further strengthening connections between diverse cultural backgrounds.

Over the years, the SAWA Museum Studies programme

has enriched its participants both professionally and personally, equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the museum sector.

It has also contributed significantly to the broader goals of cultural diplomacy and global understanding, building bridges between Sharjah and Berlin through shared knowledge, ideas and experiences.

The conference will begin with keynote speeches from distinguished figures including Sheikh Fahim AlQasimi, Member of The Executive Council of Sharjah, Executive Chairman of The Department of Government Relations, who will highlight the significance of museums and the cultural sector in Sharjah, and the importance of strengthening international relations.

Attendees will also hear from Aisha Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, who will provide insights into the establishment, growth, the future direction of the SAWA programme and the role of Sharjah's museums in promoting culture.

Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai, will highlight the Consulate's role in fostering cultural exchanges and supporting international initiatives like SAWA while emphasizing the significance of international collaborations in enhancing cultural understanding.

The morning sessions involving participations from prominent local and international experts will feature discussions on the impact of international cooperation between cultural institutions on museum standards and the professional development of museum staff and services.

Leading speakers and cultural institutions will focus on how museums can enhance audience engagement and outreach, and address key topics such as exhibition curation and museum display strategies. The conference will close with a panel discussion titled "Aspirations and Obstacles: Striving for Impact Amidst Challenges." (ANI/WAM)

