Sharjah Museums Authority, Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts organise 'Roots and Modernity' exhibition

Sharjah [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Museums Authority has announced its first collaboration with the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts for the upcoming exhibition, "Roots and Modernity: Contemporary Mediterranean Arab Art."

The exhibition at the Sharjah Art Museum will run from September 18 to November 24, 2024, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore the vibrant world of contemporary art from the Mediterranean Arab region.

Promising a rich tapestry of artistic expressions, the exhibition will feature over 80 artworks of painting, sculpture, and mixed media.

This diverse collection highlights the distinctive blend of traditional influences and modern techniques that define the region's art.

The exhibition will showcase masterpieces from the permanent collections of Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, including works by renowned artists such as Saliba Douaihy (Lebanon), Fateh Moudarres (Syria), Mohammed Melehi (Morocco), and Suleiman Mansour (Palestine).

Displayed works poignantly reflect the profound cultural, social, and political changes that have shaped the contemporary Mediterranean Arab art scene.

"We are delighted to present this landmark exhibition, which underscores our commitment to fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the rich artistic heritage of the Mediterranean Arab world," said Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority.

"Through this collaboration with the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, we aim to offer our visitors a deeper understanding of the region's contemporary art and its roots in tradition," she said.

Dr. Khalid Khreis, Director-General of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, said that "Roots and Modernity" is an exhibition from the permanent collection of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, featuring artworks by the most prominent figures in contemporary Arab art from the Mediterranean region, including the Levant, Egypt, and North Africa. The exhibition reflects diversity and unity, as well as the search for artistic and contemporary identity.

In addition to the exhibition, Sharjah Museums Authority has planned a dynamic lineup of accompanying museum programmes to engage audiences of all ages and to develop their artistic skills.

Among the programmes is Clay Art, which teaches students, individuals with disabilities, and other participants how to use the properties of clay and stone to express their thoughts and feelings by creating unique artworks.

The Etching Art programme, targeting the same groups, allows participants to explore the endless possibilities of etching art with hands-on guidance and direction from a specialised team.

Additionally, the Blending Watercolour and Ink programme offers students across varied academic levels and people of determination, a unique experience in learning how to blend and layer watercolours and ink to create stunning effects using different techniques on Yupo paper. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor