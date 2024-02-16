Sharjah Museums Authority participates in 'UAE Innovates 2024'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is set to participate in UAE Innovates 2024, the nation's largest event dedicated to innovation, creativity, and visionary minds.

Taking place in Sharjah until 21st February, the event first launched in 2015 perfectly aligns with the Authority's vision to establish the Emirate as a global cultural beacon and to underscore the importance of museums as enriching cultural and educational spaces.

In pursuit of its mission to continually elevate museum standards by preserving collections and promoting culture and education, SMA invites the public to immerse themselves in a variety of innovative initiatives and events scheduled throughout the week.

Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) and Bait Al Naboodah will be the centre stage for "Innovation in Museum Learning."

Here, technology and augmented reality (AR) intertwine to revive historical stories from Sharjah. This high-quality AR experience, a collaboration with Krzysztof Pietroszek of the American University's IDEAS Institute, Suhail Dahdal of the American University of Sharjah and masterfully created by students at the American University of Sharjah, represents a milestone in blending technology with cultural heritage.

It aims to animate historical sites and museum artefacts within a virtual and augmented reality environment.

This innovative approach connects Emirati youth with their heritage in a novel and engaging way, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for a more immersive experience.

At the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, the "Innovation in Living" initiative will transport visitors back in time, showcasing the ancient human era and survival methods that led to the development of early settlements.

This initiative highlights the evolution of agriculture through human innovation in the Al Falaj irrigation system, hunting, the use of ornamental tools, and the intricacies of daily life in ancient times. It features interactive activities, guided tours, and workshops, including the Flint Stocks Workshop, Glazed Pottery Workshop, and Al Aflaj Workshop.

"Innovation in Science," presented at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, celebrates the remarkable contributions of Muslim scholars in mathematics, physics, astronomy, and medicine, through the Ibn Al-Haytham Gallery of Science and Technology, which highlights their scientific innovations that have greatly influenced human civilisation.

One of the Islamic scientific achievements is The Elephant Clock, invented by Ibn Al-Razzaz Al-Jazari, which will be explored through a hands-on workshop. Additionally, there are various activities, guided tours, and interactive screens.

In a nod to inclusivity, the "Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion" initiative at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation will feature a tactile tour. Designed for visually impaired visitors, this tour will include models from the museum's collections, providing a hands-on learning experience to touch and handle replicas for additional context and knowledge.

Braille labels and booklets are provided for a rich tactile experience of antiquities and Islamic civilisation.

Additionally, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation will offer a guided tour in sign language for visitors with hearing disabilities on February 18, ensuring an inclusive cultural experience for all. (ANI/WAM)

