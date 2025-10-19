Sharjah Ports discusses cooperation with Dubai Border Council

Sharjah [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs and Chairman of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah, received Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, along with his accompanying delegation, during a visit to the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority's Monitoring and Control Centre.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination efforts related to enhancing border management and operational efficiency.

Discussions also covered security and surveillance system development across the emirate's land, sea, and air entry points to bolster operational efficiency and reinforce collaboration among the national entities responsible for managing and overseeing border operations across the UAE.

The meeting was attended by several department directors and heads of specialised divisions from both entities, who exchanged insights, expertise, and best practices in port management and border operations to enhance cooperation frameworks and mechanisms.

The visiting delegation was briefed through a presentation on the operational framework of the Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee and its key achievements since its establishment under the Sharjah Executive Council's 2020 resolution. The presentation highlighted the Committee's progress in enhancing field coordination and fostering integration among entities operating at border points.

The visit also included a field tour of the monitoring and control room for Sharjah International Airport's customs sector, where guests were introduced to the latest security systems and technologies used in surveillance and control operations.

Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority's Monitoring and Control Centre is considered one of the most advanced facilities within the emirate's customs and border management infrastructure. Equipped with 36 display screens and 21 control monitors distributed across 11 smart operation tables, the facility is staffed by 44 employees working in round-the-clock shifts.

To date, the centre has integrated surveillance systems for Sharjah International Airport, its air cargo terminal, and the airport free zone, utilising 274 AI-powered smart cameras capable of facial and vehicle plate recognition, as well as real-time data storage and analysis.

The future expansion plan aims to accommodate an additional 1,100 cameras, while also establishing full digital connectivity with the National Early Inquiry and deploying an advanced risk analysis system to strengthen predictive monitoring and operational efficiency. (ANI/WAM)

