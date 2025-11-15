Sharjah racecourse season to open on Sunday

Sharjah [UAE], November 15 (ANII/WAM): Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club will open its 2025-2026 racing season on Sunday with the first of six horse races scheduled at the track this season.

The five remaining races will be held on 23rd November, 21st December, 28th December, 18th January 2026, and 25th January.

The UAE's nationwide racing calendar comprises 63 races held across the country's five racecourses.

Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyai, Director-General of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, said all technical and administrative preparations have been completed to welcome spectators and horse-racing enthusiasts for the new season. (ANI/WAM)

