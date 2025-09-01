Sharjah Ruler appoints members to University of Kalba's Board of Trustees

Sharjah [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM) Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, issued a decision to add members to the University of Kalba's Board of Trustees.

According to the decision, the following members will be added to the current first term of the UKB Board of Trustees, Professor Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah and Director of the Sharjah Academy For Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST).

Farah Abdul Qader Naja, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at the College of Medicine, University of Sharjah will also be added to the University of Kalba's Board of Trustees. (ANI/WAM)

