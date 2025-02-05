Sharjah Ruler appoints President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

Sharjah [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing an Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).

The decree designated H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi as the Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter. (ANI/WAM)

