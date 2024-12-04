Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDAD

Sharjah [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD).

The Decree approves the general organisational structure for the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department as outlined in the attached Decree.

It further authorises the Sharjah Executive Council to issue detailed decisions, including the adoption of the Department's detailed organisational structure, the necessary measures for implementing the decree, and the approval of job descriptions for the tasks of organisational units in line with their mandates.

Additionally, the council is empowered to establish, merge, or cancel any organisational units under the administrations listed within the approved structure. (ANI/WAM)

