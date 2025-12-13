Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 9th 'Desert Theatre Festival'

Sharjah [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended, on Friday- in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah- the launch of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival, which runs until 17 December.

The opening day featured a theatrical performance written by the Sharjah Ruler, entitled "Al Barraq and Layla Al Afeefa", staged in the Al Kehaif area of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan praised the performance of the actors, the script, the integration of poetic dialogue, and the advanced techniques employed in the theatrical production. He noted that elements of concept, spectacle, and cinematic presentation had been added to the play, which is distinguished by the diversity of its components. Sheikh Dr Sultan affirmed that the resources and commitment of the Sharjah National Theatre were fully available, enabling the work to be presented under the name of the United Arab Emirates at this festival.

The Ruler of Sharjah affirmed that the participation of the play "Al Barraq and Layla Al Afeefa" aims to win the festival's award and compete with entries from various Arab countries. He clarified that winning the award is not a personal title for him nor for Sharjah, but for the United Arab Emirates as a whole.

Sheikh Dr Sultan noted that the play "Al Barraq and Layla Al Afeefa" differs from any previous work, as it is part of a competition and involves rivalry between participating countries. He praised the efforts of director Mohammed Al Ameri, highlighting his excellence in producing a large and complex work, his mastery of performing arts, and the seamless integration of stage acting with filmed performances, reflecting the overall quality and sophistication of the production.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the importance of advancing theatre and having people who support and elevate it. He noted that he is one of those who devoted themselves to theatre from a young age, recalling the year 1954 when he directed a play whose message was so powerful that it earned 30,000 rupees at the time. He explained that this was no coincidence, as the play coincided with a holiday in Sharjah, when people traditionally gathered under the "Ruwla tree," where the tickets were sold.

Sheikh Dr Sultan described the audience as large, including sheikhs at the time, considering this recognition a remarkable success for a theatre led by young people. He called for rising above trivialities in theatrical work and urged the need to rally around all those passionate about theatre.

Sheikh Dr Sultan spoke about the initiatives led by the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy in supporting theatre, noting that the academy will produce a large number of talented and highly skilled graduates from across the Arab world and beyond. He emphasised that students are nurtured during their studies and guided after graduation, supporting their ideas as they begin their careers in this field. Sheikh Dr Sultan pointed out that without proper attention, graduates risk being lost, and explained that this approach has been discussed in academy meetings to achieve tangible results. He stressed that the number of enrolled students is significant and that the academy's doors are open to all nationalities.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that theatrical work must be free from narrow regionalism, calling for the importance of fostering goodwill and spirit in this field, as elevating people leads to the advancement of theatre. He advised playwrights, directors, and theatre practitioners not to be drawn into trivial or comedic works, stressing that theatre must carry a strong and meaningful message. He noted that he was the first to face such challenges in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when he produced a play and came into conflict with the British delegate at the time, who had been invited to a powerful theatrical work. Following this, the theatre was ordered to close, props were confiscated, and the projects he had worked onincluding plays he had written himselfwere taken away.

He expressed his hope that works in this field come from people who have faith in what they say and uphold credibility. Sheikh Dr Sultan advised writers, playwrights, and directors to rapidly develop their skills in order to stand among the greats and raise the nation's flag in international competitions in the theatrical field.

Upon his arrival at the festival site, which celebrates Arab desert environments and highlights their customs, traditions, and creative heritage through the aesthetics of theatre, Sheikh Dr Sultan watched performances by the folk troupe and heritage segments. These presentations showcased the performers' skill and their ability to incorporate cultural heritage into scenes that resonate with the audience and strengthen their connection to cultural traditions.

The Ruler of Sharjah attended his newly authored play, "Al Barraq and Layla Al Afeefa", which brings to life a remarkable story from Arab history preserved in the Arab poetic heritage. The play draws on poems celebrating heroism, chivalry, courage, loyalty, dedication, and love for the land, offering a brilliant inspiration from historical tales captured by Arab poetry. The verses, rich in imagery and eloquence, have remained etched in collective memory across generations.

The theatrical work also relied on employing vivid expressive techniques and filmed performances to enhance the impact of each scene and deepen the audience's connection to the events. The inclusion of horses and camels added greater realism to the production, translating poetic imagery into tangible scenes that resonate with viewers. These visual elements formed a core support in conveying the artistic and cultural message, reflecting their close ties to the authentic Arab environment and their ability to embody the spirit of chivalry and bravery portrayed in the play.

The production was staged by the Sharjah National Theatre and featured many prominent local and Arab actors, including Ahmed Al Jasmi, Basel Yakhour, Ibrahim Salem, Abdullah Masoud, and Azza Zarour. The play was directed by Mohammed Al Ameri.

This edition is held under the theme "Desert Theatre and the Aesthetics of Arab Folk Narratives" and aims to explore the artistic and technical possibilities offered by Arab folk tales to enrich the desert theatre experience and expand its creative horizons. The festival will conclude its ninth edition on the evening of 17 December.

