Sharjah Ruler inaugurates phase 2 of commercial buildings in Kalba

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the development projects in the city of Kalba are continuing, which include buildings, roads, and infrastructure, providing various services.

This came during the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of commercial buildings, which included the handing over of the Suhaila Kalba project to their owners.

His Highness congratulated the owners of the 41 residential buildings that include residential apartments and shops.

The Ruler of Sharjah added that building owners whose property revenues stopped during the period of rebuilding due to the government project, will be compensated with AED 150,000 instead of the revenues that stopped during recent years, stressing that this amount is their right.

After that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah handed the building owners their ownership certificates, as they expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness.

Then His Highness and the audience watched a presentation that included all the work that was completed in the commercial buildings project in Kalba.

His Highness inspected one of the buildings, looking at all its facilities. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's inauguration comes as a continuation of the implementation of the directives for developing the region.

The second phase in the Suhaila Kalba area included the development of commercial buildings and infrastructure and the construction of 41 buildings containing 164 residential units, 123 commercial stores, and a 1-kilometre pedestrian arcade.

The project consists of 14 residential buildings, each containing 3 residential buildings, 9 shops, and a pedestrian arcade along the residential neighbourhood.

The event witnessed the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Kalba, Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Department of Town Planning and Survey, Yousef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of Roads and Transport Authority, Dr. Sulaiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities Affairs, Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Initiatives Implementation Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department and a number of officials.(ANI/WAM)

