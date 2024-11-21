Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of Al Bustan Council

Sharjah [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Thursday an Emiri Decree on the formation of Al Bustan Suburb Council in the city of Dhaid.

According to the Decree, Al Bustan Suburb Council, in the city of Dhaid will be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Ali Salem Saif Issa Al Tunaiji, and the membership of each of Dr. Salem Musabah Obaid Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Salem Masoud Mohammed bin Yousef Al Tunaiji, Saif Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Musabah Mohammed Obaid bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Dr. Noura Mohammed Obaid bin Khalif Al Tunaiji, and Adija Obaid Khalfan Abdullah Al Tunaiji.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Council shall elect a Vice President at its first meeting from the members by agreement or direct secret ballot and by a majority of those present.

The Vice President shall replace the Chairman of the Council in all his powers in the event of his absence or vacancy of his position.

The Decree stipulates that the term of membership in the Suburb Council shall be four years starting from the date of its formation and shall continue to carry out its duties upon the expiry of its term until a new Council is appointed.

Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed for one term. (ANI/WAM)

