Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between UODH, Exeter

Sharjah [UAE], October 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Dhaid University (UODH), signed an academic cooperation agreement with the University of Exeter on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the university headquarters, represented by Professor Lisa Roberts, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter.

The agreement includes the establishment of a double major programme for a Bachelor of Science in Geology at UODH in academic collaboration with the University of Exeter, one of the UK's most prestigious universities for earth sciences, environmental studies, and energy.

The four-year programme seeks to train specialised national professionals in applied geology using curricula and academic standards associated with international best practices, with joint supervision from both universities in teaching, assessment, and scientific research.

The agreement also covers sharing knowledge and research skills, arranging scientific and training trips for students and teachers, and creating joint research projects on topics such as managing natural resources, climate change, and environmental sustainability, all aligned with the UAE's goals for sustainable development.

Following the signing, President of UODH, and Professor Roberts shared commemorative presents to mark the ambitious and deliberate collaboration between the two universities. (ANI/WAM)

