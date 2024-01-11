Sharjah Ruler witnesses performance of 'Al Hira Majlis' play

Sharjah [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, on Wednesday, the first performance of the play "Al Hira Majlis," which was written by Al Qasimi, and published by Al Qasimi Publications.

The Sharjah National Theatre troupe presented the play in Al Hira area in Sharjah, as part of the activities of the 20th edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival.

Through the play, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presents a precious gift, full of the finest expressions and the most eloquent words. The play took the audience on a journey through time, documenting the history of Al Hira, with regard to the movement of Al Qawaism.

The people of Al Hira were famous for their courage, generosity and wealth. They were interested in sciences, arts, and literature, and a group of wise men, philosophers, writers, and poets excelled among them. Poetry gatherings, dialogues, and literary meetings were held in Al Hira.

Ruler of Sharjah extended thanks and appreciation to all those participating in the play for their efforts in presenting the play at a distinguished level.

The event witnessed the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Arts Foundation, Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Sharjah Consultative Council, and a number of senior officials, heads of government departments, officials of institutions, in addition to a group of poets, writers, artists, and guests of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival.(ANI/WAM)

