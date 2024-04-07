Sharjah to host Drone Champions Race

Sharjah [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The Drone Champions Race will be held on from 20th to 21st April at Al Majaz Amphitheater, operated by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). MultiGP, the world's largest drone racing league, is co-organising the race.

The competition will feature 16 elite drone racers who are world champions and have won international awards. The racers include Paul Nurkala, who won the 2018 world championship title.

This will be the first race of its kind in Sharjah. The competition is expected to be exciting, with the world's most skilled racers competing over two days in four qualifiers. The top four competitors will qualify for the final race, which will take place on the second day.

According to SGMB Director General Tariq Saeed Allay, the race is part of Al Majaz Amphitheater's efforts to enhance Sharjah's reputation as a global tourist and sports destination for a variety of races. The event provides an opportunity to learn more about this type of racing, watch the world's best racers, and discover the latest advancements in drone technology.

Allay emphasised that drone racing combines technology with quick wit and relies on research and development, affirming that it is a technology of the future that can be used for various positive purposes and developmental services.

The upcoming race will attract specialized companies and exhibitions showcasing their latest products. Visitors can learn about their services and the latest trends in drone equipment.

The event will also feature various side activities and shows to entertain visitors and drone racing enthusiasts. Individuals who wish to participate in the activities accompanying the event can register using their registered and authorized private aircraft in accordance with the UAE's terms and conditions. A specific area will be allocated for them to practice their hobbies.

Drone races are divided into two types. One type is based on speed and accuracy, with the objective of completing the course in the fastest time. The other type focuses on free display of skill in flying. (ANI/WAM)

