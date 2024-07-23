Sharjah, Tunis chambers explore cooperation in exhibition sector

Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has ended a successful visit to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis (CCIT), along with several economic institutions and entities in the republic of Tunisia.

During the visit, they discussed ways to enhance joint work in key and emerging economic sectors and boost cooperation between private sector entities in both countries.

Both sides also explored the potential participation of Tunisian real estate developers and companies in the upcoming edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES".

The delegation members included Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department at SCCI; Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, and Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, Head of the Investor Services Department at SCCI.

They met with Mohamed Monsif Ben Jomaa, President of CCIT, as well as other key officials. The meeting delved into prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sharjah and Tunisia in the exchange of economic data, investment opportunities, and the agendas of events and exhibitions organised in both countries.

The delegation also met with Tarek Cherif, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Citizen Enterprises (CONECT), to discuss and share insights on best practices in supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As part of the visit, Her Excellency Dr. Eman Al Salami, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Tunisia, welcomed the Sharjah Chamber delegation.

She was briefed on the visit's objectives, outcomes, and significance, as well as its role in fostering economic and investment cooperation between the two nations. The delegation also discussed how these efforts could expand opportunities for collaboration between the respective business communities.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to enhancing cooperation with its counterparts in the Republic of Tunisia across various industrial and commercial levels.

Highlighting the significant opportunities for boosting bilateral trade and economic relations, Al Jarwan noted that efforts would focus on exchanging delegations and visits, organising trade missions and economic forums, and enhancing cooperation in the exhibition sector. This sector plays a crucial role in attracting investments, facilitating deals, and exchanging experiences and expertise between companies.

During their visit, the Sharjah Chamber delegation toured various real estate development companies in Tunisia, where they were introduced to the environmentally friendly projects that adhere to the highest sustainability standards.

The delegation extended an invitation to Tunisian companies to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES", scheduled to take place at Expo Center Sharjah in early 2025. (ANI/WAM)

