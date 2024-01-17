Sharp Sight Eye Hospital unveils major expansion with new high-tech facility, aims to enhance eye care across India

New Delhi, Jan 17 In a significant move to enhance eye care services across India, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals have inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility in the national capital.

The sprawling 45,000 square feet hospital, inaugurated on Tuesday, is designed to cater to the increasing demand for quality eye care, with the capacity to serve over 1,000 patients daily in its Outpatient Department (OPD).

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the new hospital features Femto Robotic Cataract Surgery with modern EDOF lenses and AI technology for enhanced cataract screening.

The facility also offers complete treatments in refractive, vitreo retina, oculoplasty, myopia control, glaucoma management, and cornea transplants.

Speaking at the inauguration, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commented on the advancements in India's eye care sector.

"The efforts of institutions like Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals align with the government's commitment to enhancing eye care infrastructure across the nation. Through our initiatives, we are witnessing a substantial reduction in preventable blindness and an increase in the accessibility of quality eye care, especially in rural and underserved areas," Gadkari said.

Since its inception, Sharp Sight Eye Hospital has treated over 20 lakh patients across its 15 hospitals, establishing itself as a leader in eye care.

"The opening of our new hospital in New Delhi is a major milestone in our journey towards excellence in eye care. Spanning over 45,000 square feet, this facility is not just a building but a symbol of our commitment to providing the highest standard of eye care. With the capability to serve more than 1000 patients daily, we are equipped to address the growing demand for quality eye treatment," said Dr. Samir Sud, Director & Co-founder, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals at the occasion.

"Since our inception, we have been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technologies in ophthalmology. Our latest hospital is a testament to this, with facilities that represent the pinnacle of modern eye care. This includes advanced surgical and diagnostic capabilities that will significantly enhance our patient care," added Dr. Kaml B Kapur, Medical Director & Co-founder, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

The new facility in New Delhi stands as a symbol of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital's dedication to bringing advanced ophthalmological care to the community.

It is equipped to handle complex procedures and treatments, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care at affordable price.

Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said that the hospital group aims to "embark on a significant expansion, with plans to open another 25 hospitals in tier 2 cities of North and East India, including a major project in Kolkata".

"This expansion is more than just growth; it's a commitment to making high-quality eye care accessible to a wider population, bringing hope and improved quality of life to millions. The hospital also aims to employ 2000 people in next five years," Sharma added.

