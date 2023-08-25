Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in spy-universe's 1st female led spy film

Mumbai, Aug 25 Actress Sharvari, who made her acting debut with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', is set to join the spy-universe which includes films like 'War', the 'Tiger' franchise and 'Pathaan'. She will join Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in YRF's first female-led spy film which is expected to go on floors in 2024.

Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the YRF Spy Universe with this film which will be the 8th film in the spy-universe.

A source revealed: "Sharvari is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy-universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation."

"This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF Spy Universe that has only cast superstars in the lead," the source added.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP of Hindi Cinema today with the biggest of the superstars coming on board for the franchise. The universe started back in 2012 and it has been a journey full of blockbusters starting with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi Film of all time.

Alia and Sharvari’s yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024 and is at present in the development and pre-production stage.

The spy-universe’s immediate offerings are the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led ‘Tiger 3’ which is slated to release this Diwali. ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani goes on floors in November. The epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is also ready to go on floors next year.

