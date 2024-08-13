"She Will Destroy Our Country If Elected": Donald Trump Targets Kamala Harris In Chat With Elon Musk

Republican Presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump on Monday night (local) had a freewheeling chat on Spaces with Chief of Tesla and X Elon Musk. Trump, who will run against US Vice President Kamala Harris this November, tore into his Democratic opponent during his chat with Musk. Trump labelled Kamala Harris as being 'further left' and said her policies would only ensure the entry of even more illegals into the US.

"I think a lot of people thought the Biden administration would be a moderate administration, but it's not. We're just going to see an even further-left administration with Kamala. That's my honest opinion," Trump said to Musk. "We don't have a president right now -- and Kamala is even worse. She's a San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country if she is elected," he said. Trump, who has often spoken about illegal immigration into the US, accused Kamala Harris and the Biden administration of allowing illegals easy access into the country. "If Kamala gets in, we will have 50-60 million illegals from all over the world ferried right into our country. The number of illegals Kamala has welcomed into our communities is much bigger than we think. Countries are emptying their prisons -- and sending them to our country. They're bringing crime and violence to our backyards," Trump claimed.

The former US President also accused the Biden administration of wasting their four years in office and not doing anything for the people. "We have a defective government... We have millions of people coming in a month and then [Kamala] gets up and tries to pretend she's going to do something. She had three and a half years and they have another five months, but they won't do anything," he said.

Trump, who in his first presidential campaign ran on the slogan 'Make America Great Again,' is once again championing the same cause, claiming that the American economy is facing a disaster under Biden. "People want the American Dream back more than anything else. You don't have that today because the people running our country just suck -- they're incompetent people. The economy is a disaster with inflation... Four years ago, people were saving a lot of money. Today they're using all their money and borrowing money just to live." Trump also promised that when elected he would ensure that the US was safe from any threat, more so a nuclear threat, which he said was bigger than climate change.

"We're going to build an Iron Dome. Israel has it. We're going to have the best Iron Dome in the world. We need it and we're going to make it all in the United States. We're going to have protection," Trump said. Elon Musk, who has publicly supported Donald Trump's bid for presidency, said the issue of a safe future was why he had endorsed Trump.

"The things I think are important for the future: we've got to have safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending, and deregulation... that's why I'm supporting you for President," Musk said.

Trump also showed a softer side of himself, claiming that he wasn't a dyed-in-the-wool Republican but the country was at a critical juncture. "I stood in line for six hours to shake Obama's hand when he was running for president, so it's not like I'm some sort of dyed-in-the-wool Republican. I'd actually call myself, historically, a moderate Democrat. But now, I feel that we're really at a critical juncture for the country," Trump said. The battle lines for the American presidency are now clearly drawn; while Trump attacks Kamala Harris on immigration, Harris has targeted Trump on his stand on abortion and LGBTQ rights.