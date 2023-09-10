Sheezan Khan looks back at his acting journey, says he learnt on the way

Mumbai, Sep 10 Actor Sheezan Khan, who is known for TV shows such as 'Jodha Akbar', 'Tara From Satara' and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', shared that when he started his journey and got his first project he knew nothing and learned through his journey.

The actor said: “My family also told me at first that it might be difficult. So I understood that before making anyone understand, I had to make myself understand that this is not going to be a piece of cake for me. If at all I have that fighting spirit, when I get into this, there is no going back."

"I also knew that ‘kuch toh log bolenge’ that he couldn’t do well in the field. I really believe in one thing, you cannot predict the future, and God has everything planned for you. His plan is very big for you. I have always been in the present because I love to live it. I have also spent my ten years here with the thought that 'bure waqt mein ghabraye na aur ache waqt mein paglaye na'," Sheezan said.

During the initial stage of his career, the right opportunities mattered a lot.

The actor said: “Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai, uske baad chalta hai mehnat ka sikka… When I got my first project, 'Jodha Akbar', I knew nothing, and have always learned throughout my journey.”

“You should always treat yourself as a newcomer. I am also my own critic. I always try to be a better me, and I believe that there’s always room for improvement,” he added.

Patience is the key to survive here because there will also be a time when you will not have work, shares the actor.

The actor also speaks about what all he learnt in all these years.

Sheezan said: “Sabr hona bahot zaroori hai. My mom has always taught me that anyone can do it the easiest way, but for how long will that work? Any work I do should only be done with respect. It’s not easy to do the work and follow the principles throughout the whole process.”

“Every step is your next text, and you have to always prove yourself. You can lie to everyone, but never to God and yourself,” he concludes.

