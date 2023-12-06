Shefali Jariwala is ‘too temperamental to consider TV roles’

Mumbai, Dec 6 Best known as ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, actress Shefali Jariwala, who is set to make her television debut with the upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, said she was too temperamental to consider TV roles earlier, adding that she couldn't connect with the monotony of the TV shows storylines and concepts.

Shefali discussed her television debut and the excitement surrounding this project.

Embracing a new challenge, Shefali is bringing her talent to the small screen with 'Shaitani Rasmein.'

She said: "I believe I was too temperamental to consider television roles before. I couldn't connect with the monotony of television show storylines and concepts.”

The ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant shared: “However, when I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of 'Shaitani Rasmein,' I knew I had to say yes. It felt like the right opportunity for me to explore television because it offers a very different concept.”

“The intriguing storyline made me hungry as an artist, and it's exactly what I've been waiting for,” she added.

Produced by Triangle Film Company, this thrilling wedding fantasy promises a fresh take on television narratives with its innovative storyline and supernatural elements.

It will soon premiere on Star Bharat.

