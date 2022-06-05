Shehbaz seeks emergency plan to reduce loadshedding amid heatwave

Islamabad, June 5 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed concerned authorities to come up with an 'emergency plan' within 24 hours aimed at reducing loadshedding amid an extreme heatwave.

On Saturday, Shareif presided over a meeting with Ministers and senior officials during which discussions took place on a number of topics, including the issue of the ongoing hours-long loadshedding in various parts of the country, as well as the reduction of electricity shortfall that has exceeded 7,000MW, Dawn news reported.

In a statement after the meeting, Information Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb said that the Prime Minister has "sought an emergency plan from the authorities concerned within 24 hours regarding reduction in electricity loadshedding".

Due to the difference in supply and demand, unannounced loadshedding of eight hours is being carried out in different parts of the country, reports The Express Tribun.

Moreover, in areas with line losses found to be high, the duration of loadshedding has reached 12 hours.

Furthermore, the country has been facing an extreme heatwave since last month and temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius has been recorded in some parts of Pakistan.

