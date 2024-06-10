Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Modi for taking oath on his third consecutive term

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Narendra Modi for taking oath for the third consecutive term.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif posted on X on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers on Sunday.

PM Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and steering it towards prosperity.

The oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

In February, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he took oath as the Pakistan PM for the second time. Shehbaz also thanked PM Modi for his felicitations.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, after the general elections, which drew much flak from the opposition and other groups raising concerns on the 'level-playing field'. There were widespread allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, earlier became PM in 2022 after Imran Khan was ousted from the post and PML-N and PPP formed a coalition government.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

Notably, PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

