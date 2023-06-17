Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N president for 4 more years, Maryam Nawaz as senior vice president

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was elected president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for four more years, reported Dawn.

Ahsan Iqbal was chosen as general secretary, with Attaullah Tarar serving as his deputy. Maryam Nawaz was selected as senior vice president and the chief organiser.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was picked as the information secretary. The current Finance Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, was elected president of overseas and international affairs for PML-N, according to Dawn.

Nawaz Sharif, the online supreme leader of the PML-N, and Shehbaz Sharif jointly presided over the general council.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he had purposefully postponed the PML-N general council meeting and internal elections, as he awaited the arrival of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who could come and assume the leadership of the party.

Further, he also took a sharp dig at Imran Khan and said that he has been spreading lies and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz stated that party positions should be assigned based on performance and aptitude rather than relationships, preferences, and likes.

In light of the unrest on May 9 by followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after he was detained in a graft case, Maryam claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif had never incited party members to commit acts of vandalism or set houses on fire after he was taken into custody.

Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to come back and lead the election campaign in the country as well as also become the PM for the fourth time, Geo News reported.

Addressing the central general council meeting of the party, PML-N, Sharif said that he was waiting for his elder brother to return to Pakistan and then hold the party meeting so that he could hand over the PML-N's reins back to him.

Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.

"The election commission's sword was hanging which is why this meeting was held," the prime minister added.

Shehbaz was given the PML-N's presidency after his predecessor Nawaz, a three-time PM was disqualified by the Supreme Court and barred from holding any party office, according to Geo News.

