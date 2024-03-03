Shehbaz Sharif - the only Pak politician to be elected PM for second consecutive term

Islamabad, March 3 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took over the country's premiership for the second time after he bagged 201 votes in the National Assembly, becoming the 24th prime minsiter.

"Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been elected prime minister with 201 votes. [While] Omar Ayub Khan obtained 92 votes," announced National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq amid protest by the SIC lawmakers.

The speaker then invited Shehbaz Sharif, the only politician to be elected as the PM for the second consecutive time, to sit in the prime minister's seat and asked him to address the house, The News reported.

In his maiden speech as the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, surrounded by party leaders, thanked PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for nominating him for the coveted post and expressed gratitude to his allies for supporting him.

Without taking any names, Shehbaz Sharif took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for hounding the then-opposition, going against the country's national interests while resorting to levelling serious allegations against the armed forces.

"It is sad that the nation had to witness the [state] institutions including the GHQ, Corps Commander Houses being attacked," he said while recalling the May 9 riots that were triggered after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a graft case last year, The News reported.

