Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin sends Lohri greetings to fans

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actors Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, and Shraddha Arya have extended their warm greetings to the fans on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.

Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ took to Instagram, and shared a series of candid happy pictures, wherein she can be seen sitting in a car, and sporting a wine maroon coloured suit, with golden dupatta.

She captioned the photos as: “Always maintaining your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri”.

Karan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Lohri diyaan lakh lakh wadhaiyaan”.

Jasmin took to Instagram Stories and uploaded a beautiful picture of herself from her upcoming project ‘Warning 2’. She captioned it “Happy Lohri”.

Rubina, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, took to Instagram Stories and dropped an adorable picture with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla, and her twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa.

She captioned it as: “Lohri Special”, followed by red heart emoji.

Karan shared an awwwdorable picture with his furry friend, and captioned it as: “Happy Lohri”. We can also spot a bonfire, and Lohri delicacies in the photograph.

Shraddha shared heartwarming Lohri greetings, and said: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri. May everyone be blessed with prosperity, happiness and good wealth.”

