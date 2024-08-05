Sheikh Hasina resigns, protestors storm Prime Minister's residence: Bangladesh media

Dhaka [Bangaldesh], August 5 : Protestors in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's official residence on Monday, shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister.

Local media reported that Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, fled Dhaka for an undisclosed location.

Flight tracking website, Flight Radar reported that a Bangladesh Air Force C130J had taken off from Bangladesh and entered Indian Air Space. It is unclear yet if Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was on this plane. No independent confirmation of her next destination has been received.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday.

Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Many people also entered the Ganabhabhan, the Prime Minister's official residence after it was reported that Shiekh Hasina had fled Dhaka after resigning from her position. Prothom Alo reported that protestors were seen cheering with their hands raised on the ground of Ganabhaban. They were head chanting slogans, the local media reported.

Earlier today, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman in a televised address confirmed that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister and left the country.

In a national address Zaman appealed to protestors to remain calm and return home and also urged citizens to end the violence, stating that there is no need for a curfew or emergency measures.

The army chief said, now the political transition period is going on and an interim government will be formed. He said that 'all murders will be judged'.

The army chief said, "Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help, we won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together."

In response to a question from journalists the Army Chief said that he had met representatives of the BNP, Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. Teachers Afis Nazrul and Jonaid Saki were also present in the meeting. However, the students' representatives could not be contacted.

Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman said, "We will now go to Bangabhvan. There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government."

