In backdrop of fresh violence in Bangladesh that killed at least 300 people, the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the revered founding father of Bangladesh and the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been defaced. The statue, which stands as a symbol of national pride and historical significance, was discovered vandalized earlier today. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, often referred to as "Bangabandhu" (Friend of Bengal), played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's struggle for independence and is celebrated for his leadership and vision. His legacy remains central to the identity and history of the nation.

Bangladesh Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday announced the resignation of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of the country had taken over the job just over a month ago on June 23, for a period of 3 years. Sheikh Hasina, the outgoing Prime Minister of Bangladesh, stands as one of the most influential and controversial figures in the country's political landscape. Her career, which spans several decades, reflects both remarkable achievements and significant controversies, making her a pivotal figure in understanding modern Bangladesh.

In a televised address to the nation, Bangladesh Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman requested students to "keep calm and go home".For the last few weeks, students have been protesting over job quota reforms in the country. More than 300 have lost their lives in the ensuing violence. The Border Security Force has issued a high-alert order to all units along 4,096 km of India-Bangladesh border, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The fresh wave of violence began after protesters called for a “non-cooperation” effort, urging people not to pay taxes or utility bills and not to show up for work on Sunday. Offices, banks and factories opened, but commuters in Dhaka and other cities faced challenges getting to their jobs. The demonstrators attacked Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, a major public hospital in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area, torching several vehicles.



