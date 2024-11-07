Sheikh Hasina's Awami League congratulates US President-elect Trump, lauds his 'extraordinary leadership'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 7 : Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina's Awami League on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory and lauded his "extraordinary leadership qualities," according to a statement issued through a post on the verified Facebook page of Awami League.

President of Bangladesh Awami League Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. - The President of the Bangladesh Awami League, (Prime Minister) #SheikhHasina, has congratulated Donald J. Trump on his… pic.twitter.com/5F1PeD9oFB — Awami League (@albd1971) November 6, 2024

President of Bangladesh Awami League Sheikh Hasina congratulated Donald Trump on his decisive victory in the American Presidential polls as the 47th President of the United States of America, the statement read.

The President of the Bangladesh Awami League, (Prime Minister) SheikhHasina, has congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. She stated that his resounding election victory is a testament to his extraordinary leadership qualities and the immense trust bestowed on him by the American people, as per the statement.

Sheikh Hasina recalled with fondness her several meetings and interactions as Prime Minister with Donald Trump and Melania Trump during his first presidency. She hoped that under his second presidency, the bilateral relations between the friendly countries of Bangladesh and the United States of America would be further strengthened. She expressed her commitment to working together again to advance the bilateral and multilateral interests of both countries, the statement read.

She wished the President-elect and his family good health, long life, and happiness, and the friendly people of the United States of America continued peace, progress, and prosperity, the statement added.

Notably, on August 5, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted from her country and power, ending her rule since January 2009. This event was seen as a massive escalation, with what initially started as student protests and resulted in a major crisis in Bangladesh.

An interim government was formed, led by economist Muhammad Yunus. However, the crisis also resulted in significant human suffering.

