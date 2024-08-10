Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed says she didn't want to leave Bangladesh

Washington DC [US], August 10 : Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Saturday that his mother never planned to leave the country and only did so due to fears for her safety.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that Sheikh Hasina was going to announce her resignation and a constitutional transition of power, which would involve parliament holding new elections.

"She [Sheikh Hasina] was going to announce her resignation and a constitutional transition of power, which means parliament holding new elections. She had no plans to leave her residence at all. That was completely unplanned. She was going to just resign. She did not wish to leave Bangladesh. Even when they took her to the helicopter, she did not want to leave Bangladesh. She told my aunt, 'You get on the helicopter; I'm going to stay here.' I got on the phone and convinced my mother to leave, [saying] that if they [protestors] catch you, they will kill you," he said.

Wazed spoke about how Sheikh Hasina was initially despondent about leaving her country, but her anger has now intensified due to the attacks on minorities.

"She's all right. She's doing well. In the first few days, she was upset, very despondent, and depressed. But now, seeing the attacks on our people, seeing the attacks on our minority, she has become angry. And we are not going to just walk away and let Bangladesh fall into chaos," he said.

Wazed highlighted that the Awami League is the most popular party in Bangladesh and credited it with an 'economic miracle' over the past 15 years.

"Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh. I believe that we are still the most popular party in Bangladesh because, over the last 15 years, we have brought about an economic miracle. We have improved the lives of Bangladeshis and ensured their security. So I believe that if elections are held, Awami League will come back to power," he said.

He added that over the years, the Awami League has only grown stronger and will return to power.

"We've only gotten stronger. My message is that the Awami League will come back to power sooner or later. Talk to us. Let's have a quick, smooth transition of power because...no one can (stay in power) without the people's mandate. We, the political parties, are the ones that get the people's mandate. The Awami League will restore law and order and keep minorities safe. We are the only ones who have been able to do it," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor